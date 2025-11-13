Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1306
 EUR
-0,0016
-0,14 %
13.11.2025 12:14:17

French Jobless Rate Rises To 7.7%

(RTTNews) - France's unemployment rate increased in the third quarter, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.

The ILO jobless rate rose to 7.7 percent in the third quarter from revised 7.6 percent in the second quarter. The unemployment rate was forecast to rise to 7.6 percent from the second quarter's initial estimate of 7.5 percent.

The number of unemployed increased 44,000 from the previous quarter to 2.4 million.

Data showed that the unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 remained elevated in the third quarter. However, the rate fell to 18.8 percent from 19.0 percent in the second quarter.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
