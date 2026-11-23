(RTTNews) - France's private sector downturn deepened in November, survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.

The headline composite output index fell to 46.2 in November from 46.6 in October. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction.

The score signaled an accelerated decline in activity that was the sharpest since May. Both monitored sectors registered lower output but it was manufacturing that drove the steeper contraction in November.

The flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a 12-month low of 47.9 from 49.5 in the prior month. The score was forecast to advance to 49.8.

The services PMI climbed to 46.6 from 46.2 in the previous month. The score was seen at 47.4.

"The November 'flash' PMI data have raised the odds of France entering a technical recession in the fourth quarter," S&P Global Market Intelligence Senior Principal Economist Joe Hayes said.

The eurozone's second-largest economy is struggling with weak domestic demand, in part due to hesitancy from clients to commit to projects ahead of a highly uncertain election period next year, Hayes added.