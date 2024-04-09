French Trade Gap Narrows In February

(RTTNews) - France's trade deficit decreased in February as exports rose faster than imports, data released by the customs office showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit dropped more-than-expected to EUR 5.2 billion in February from EUR 7.2 billion in January. The shortfall was forecast to decrease to EUR 7.0 billion.

In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 8.9 billion.

Exports posted a monthly increase of 4.5 percent. At the same time, imports increased at a moderate rate of 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, exports dropped 2.6 percent, while imports logged a double-digit fall of 10.7 percent.