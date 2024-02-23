German Business Confidence Improves Slightly - Ifo

(RTTNews) - Business confidence in Germany strengthened modestly in February due to less pessimism regarding the outlook, mainly in the services and trade sectors, while expectations sunk to their lowest in over three decades in the construction industry, survey data from the ifo Institute showed Friday.

The ifo business climate index rose to 85.5 from 85.2 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 85.5.

"The German economy is stabilizing at a low level," the think tank said.

The current assessment index was unchanged at 86.9, while it was expected to fall to 86.7.

The expectations measure climbed back to its December reading of 84.1 from 83.5 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 84.0.