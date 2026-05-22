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22.05.2026 08:35:39

German Economy Expands 0.3%

(RTTNews) - The German economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter, as previously estimated, detailed data from Destatis showed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from a quarter ago, unrevised from the previous estimate and followed fourth quarter's 0.2 percent expansion.

"Following the slight increase recorded towards the end of 2025, the German economy also began 2026 in positive territory," Destatis President Ruth Brand said. "In particular, exports rose considerably at the start of the year, helping Germany's economic performance", Brand added.

On a yearly basis, GDP registered a calendar-adjusted growth of 0.4 percent, which was slightly faster than the initial estimate of 0.3 percent.

At the same time, the statistical office confirmed that price-adjusted GDP logged a steady annual growth of 0.5 percent in the first quarter.

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