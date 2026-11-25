(RTTNews) - The German economy expanded only marginally in the third quarter amid weak household spending growth and a marked decline in investment, official data showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product logged a quarterly growth of 0.1 percent in the third quarter, which was revised down from the initial estimate of 0.2 percent, second estimate from the Federal Statistical Office showed. This followed a 0.3 percent growth in the second quarter.

"After Germany's economic performance was robust in the first six months of the year in the face of geopolitical crises, economic growth slowed in the 3rd quarter of 2026," Federal Statistical Office President Ruth Brand said.

Calendar adjusted GDP grew 1.1 percent, slightly faster than the 1.0 percent expansion seen in the second quarter. Nonetheless, the third quarter growth was revised down from 1.2 percent.

The annual growth in price-adjusted GDP was revised down to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said higher energy prices and the economic fallout from the heatwave seem to have had a larger impact than German statisticians had previously estimated.

"However, this morning's GDP data is a strong warning that optimism should not turn into naivety or complacency," added Brzeski.

He said the largest euro area economy is clearly on track for the best growth performance since 2022. Even without any growth in the final quarter of the year, the economist forecasts GDP growth of around 1.2 percent.

The expenditure-side of GDP showed that final consumption expenditure rose 0.1 percent from the previous quarter. Household spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of total final consumption expenditure, climbed only 0.1 percent. Government spending was up 0.3 percent.

At the same time, gross fixed capital formation dropped 1.2 percent. Gross fixed capital formation in machinery and equipment fell 3.5 percent. Gross fixed capital formation in construction posted a more moderate fall of 0.3 percent.

After exports and imports rising markedly in the first half of the year, exports fell 1.0 percent and imports decreased 1.4 percent in the third quarter.