German Ifo Business Confidence Improves In March

(RTTNews) - German business confidence improved in March, reports said citing survey results from the ifo Institute on Friday.

The business sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 87.8 in March. The score was forecast to climb to 86.0 from February's initially estimated value of 85.5.

Assessment of current situation as well as expectations strengthened in March, the institute said. The current conditions index climbed to 88.1, well above forecast of 86.8.

Similarly, the expectations index reached 87.5 in March compared to the forecast of 84.7.