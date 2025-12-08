Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1434
 EUR
-0,0013
-0,11 %
08.12.2025 08:51:23

German Industrial Output Growth Exceeds Expectations

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production growth accelerated unexpectedly in October, official data showed Monday.

Industrial output logged a monthly growth of 1.8 percent in October, Destatis reported Monday. Economists were expecting the increase to ease sharply to 0.2 percent from a revised 1.1 percent rise posted in September.

In three months to October, industrial production was 1.5 percent lower than in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 0.8 percent, in contrast to the 1.4 percent decrease in September.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production grew 1.5 percent from September and was down 0.1 percent from the previous year.

07:52 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
07:45 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX eröffnet etwas leichter -- Ruhiger Start für DAX -- Asiens Börsen am Montag uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet mit Abgaben in die neue Woche, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Zum Wochenbeginn weisen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
