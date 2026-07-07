German Industrial Output Rises More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production grew more than expected in May, data from Destatis revealed Tuesday. Industrial output advanced 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in April. A similar faster growth was last seen in September. Output was expected to grow marginally by 0.1 percent.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial output was up 0.8 percent from April. Capital goods output climbed 1.3 percent and that of consumer goods rose 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, intermediate goods output dropped 0.4 percent.

Energy production increased 0.8 percent and construction registered a 0.9 percent expansion.

On a yearly basis, industrial production remained flat in May after falling 0.9 percent in April.