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07.08.2026 08:26:52
German Industrial Production Expands
(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production expanded in June, albeit at a slower pace, data from Destatis revealed Friday.
Industrial production logged a monthly growth of 0.2 percent, following May's revised 0.7 percent increase. Output was expected to remain flat in June.
Excluding energy and construction, industrial production remained unchanged from May but dropped 0.8 percent from the last year.
Data showed that production of consumer goods gained 1.0 percent and that of capital goods by 0.2 percent. By contrast, intermediate goods output dropped 0.9 percent. Outside industry, energy production increased 1.9 percent and construction output edged up 0.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 0.1 percent after remaining flat in May.
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