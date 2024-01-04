04.01.2024 14:38:32

German Inflation Rises To 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in six months in December, in line with expectations, provisional data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 3.7 percent in December, following a 3.2 percent rise in November.

The 4.1 percent annual rebound in energy prices was attributed to the recent upward trend in inflation due to base effects, the agency said. Food prices were 4.5 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in December, as expected.

Inflation, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices, also accelerated to 3.8 percent in December from 2.3 percent a month ago, in line with the forecast. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.2 percent versus an expected gain of 0.3 percent.

