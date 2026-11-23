(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector grew at the fastest pace since early 2022 in November, flash survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.

The flash composite output index climbed to 55.0 in November from 53.4 in the previous month. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.

At 54.0, the services Purchasing Managers' Index hit a 13-month high, from 52.5 in October. The score was also above expectations of 52.4.

The manufacturing PMI advanced to a 56-month high of 55.0 from 54.2 in the prior month. The reading was seen at 54.1. S&P Global Market Intelligence Economics Associate Director Phil Smith said the slowdown in growth at the start of the fourth quarter proved short-lived, with November's provisional PMI results showing the Composite Output Index resume its recent ascent.