Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1548
 EUR
0,0003
0,02 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
02.02.2026 08:35:38

German Retail Sales Rise Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales grew unexpectedly in December, data from Destatis showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, reversing November's 0.5 percent drop. Sales were forecast to grow 0.1 percent.

Retail sales in the food sector climbed 1.5 percent and that in non-food sector declined 1.2 percent. Online and mail-order sales decreased 4.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales posted an annual growth of 1.5 percent compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in November. In 2025, retail sales grew 2.7 percent in real terms and 3.8 percent in nominal terms compared to 2024. A notable growth of 3.8 percent in the first half of the year was followed by a 1.7 percent rise in the second half.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
07:45 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen rutschen ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. In Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen