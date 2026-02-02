German Retail Sales Rise Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales grew unexpectedly in December, data from Destatis showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, reversing November's 0.5 percent drop. Sales were forecast to grow 0.1 percent.

Retail sales in the food sector climbed 1.5 percent and that in non-food sector declined 1.2 percent. Online and mail-order sales decreased 4.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales posted an annual growth of 1.5 percent compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in November. In 2025, retail sales grew 2.7 percent in real terms and 3.8 percent in nominal terms compared to 2024. A notable growth of 3.8 percent in the first half of the year was followed by a 1.7 percent rise in the second half.