German Unemployment Rises More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Germany's unemployment increased more than expected in September, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed Wednesday.

The number of people out of work increased by 12,000 from August, much larger than forecast of 1,000. This followed an increase of 5,000 in August.

At the same time, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.4 percent in September. The rate also matched expectations.

Data from Destatis today showed that the adjusted jobless rate held steady at 4.0 percent in August. There were 1.76 million unemployed in August, up 9,000 from July, the labor force survey revealed.

The unadjusted jobless rate rose to 4.3 percent in August from 3.9 percent in the last year.