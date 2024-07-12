German Wholesale Prices Fall At Slower Pace

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to fall in June but the pace of decline slowed further, Destatis reported Friday. Wholesale prices posted an annual decline of 0.6 percent in June, following a 0.7 percent drop in May. The current sequence of fall in wholesale prices started in May 2023.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices decreased 0.3 percent in June, in contrast to the 0.1 percent increase in May. This was the fourth consecutive fall.

The main reason for the decline in wholesale prices was the 10.9 percent fall in chemical product prices. Prices in the wholesale trade of iron, steel and semi-finished products eased 9.7 percent annually.

By contrast, prices in the wholesale trade for coffee, tea, cocoa and spices surged 13.9 percent and non-ferrous ores prices climbed 12.7 percent.