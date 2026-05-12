Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1520
 EUR
-0,0030
-0,26 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
12.05.2026 12:31:49

German ZEW Economic Confidence Improves

(RTTNews) - German economic confidence unexpectedly improved in May as financial experts anticipate an end to the Iran war, survey results from the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research, or ZEW, showed Tuesday.

The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment rose to -10.2 in May from -17.2 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to -19.1. However, the index has remained negative for the third straight month.

Although financial market experts are hoping that the Iran war will end soon, weak industrial production, rising energy prices and an inflation rate that exceeds the two-per-cent mark continue to burden the German economy, ZEW President Achim Wambach said.

"There is cautious hope for a potential recovery in the second half of 2026, provided that the Middle East conflict eases and the government's economic stimulus measures are having an effect," said Wambach.

The current situation assessment weakened in May. The situation indicator dropped 4.1 points to -77.8 in May.

The survey showed that economic sentiment in the euro area strengthened notably in May. The economic confidence index rose 11.3 points to -9.1 in May. Current situation improved slightly with the index rising 1.6 points to -41.4.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen