Greece Manufacturing Growth Strongest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Greece's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months as new orders grew at a quicker pace despite the strain on supply chains, survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.4 in August from 54.3 in the previous month. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Greater client demand boosted new orders, which grew at the quickest pace since March. However, output growth moderated from July as shortages of some items and supply chain pressure reportedly dampened the upturn.

Greater production requirements forced firms to raise their workforce numbers at the sharpest pace since May 2025. Despite the increase in headcounts, supplier delays and greater new order intakes led to a fresh accumulation of backlogs at manufacturers.

In order to tackle supply chain constraints, firms scaled up purchasing activity at the fastest pace in five months.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated in August, linked to higher energy, fuel, and material costs, especially for items derived from oil. However, the rate of selling price inflation was the slowest since February.