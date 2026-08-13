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14.08.2026 00:00:47
Hong Kong GDP Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Friday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was down 0.6 percent on quarter and up 4.3 percent on year.
Taiwan will provide Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 12.92 percent on year.
Malaysia will release Q2 data for gross domestic product and current account; in the first quarter, GDP was up 5.4 percent on year and the current account surplus was MYR15.20 billion.
New Zealand will see July results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 59.7.
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