Hong Kong Jobless Rate Steady At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the April-June period, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.0 percent in April to June, the same as in the March-May period.

The data showed that the underemployment rate remained stable at 1.2 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate also remained stable at 3.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons was 114,700, compared to 116,200 in the March-May period.

"The labor market should remain tight in the near term, alongside the ongoing economic growth," Chris Sun, the secretary for labor and welfare, said.