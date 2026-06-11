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12.06.2026 00:01:49
Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Friday release Q1 numbers for industrial production and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In the previous three months, production was up 5.7 percent on year and producer prices rose an annual 9.5 percent.
China will see May numbers for M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting no change at an annual 8.6 percent.
Malaysia will provide April figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.0 percent on year - up from 3.1 percent in March.
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