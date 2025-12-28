Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Monday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, imports were up 18.3 percent on month and exports rose 17.5 percent for a trade deficit of HKD39.9 billion.

Thailand will see November figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on year following the 0.08 percent decline in October.