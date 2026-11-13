Hungary Industrial Output Growth Confirmed At 8.2%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased as initially estimated in September, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The volume of industrial production advanced an unadjusted 8.2 percent yearly in September, slower than the 8.8 percent surge a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published on November 4. In July, production logged a growth of 4.7 percent.

Within the industry, production increased by 9.0 percent in manufacturing, which represents a decisive weight of 96.0 percent of total production. Mining and quarrying jumped 136 percent, while the energy industry logged a slower increase of 0.2 percent.

Production expanded in the majority of the manufacturing subsections, with the largest growth in the manufacture of transport equipment, the agency said.

On a working-day-adjusted basis, the annual growth in industrial production also slowed 8.2 percent from 8.8 percent.

Compared to the previous month, industrial production rose seasonally—and working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent in September after rising 1.1 percent a month ago, as estimated.