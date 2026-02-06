|
Hungary Industrial Production Grows 1.8%
(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production recovered at the end of the year, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
The volume of industrial production rose an unadjusted 1.8 percent annually in December, reversing a 5.5 percent decrease a month ago. It was the first growth in three months.
Among manufacturing subsections, the manufacture of transport equipment and that of food products, beverages, and tobacco products slightly rose, while the manufacture of computer, electronic, and optical products, as well as electrical equipment, significantly increased, the agency said.
On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial output dropped 1.0 percent annually in December versus a 5.5 percent fall in November.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 0.9 percent, following a 1.6 percent decline in the previous month.
