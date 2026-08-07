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07.08.2026 11:25:17
Hungary Inflation Lowest Since November 2016
(RTTNews) - Hungary's consumer price inflation moderated further in July to the lowest level in more than nine-and-a-half years amid a fresh fall in food costs, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Friday.
Consumer prices climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 1.7 percent rise in June. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since November 2016, when prices rose 1.1 percent.
Food prices logged a renewed fall of 1.1 percent, and costs for fuel and power continued to decline by 4.3 percent. Inflation for clothing and footwear eased to 0.6 percent from 1.4 percent, while service inflation accelerated to 4.7 percent from 4.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in July after remaining flat in the prior month.
Data also showed that core inflation softened to a 4-month low of 1.9 percent in July from 2.0 percent in June.
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