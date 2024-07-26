Hungary Jobless Rate Falls To 4.3%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased slightly during the April-June period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in April-June from 4.4 percent in March-May.

In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons declined to 215,300 in the April-June period from 218,700 in the previous three months.

Meanwhile, the employment rate remained stable at 65.1 percent.

During June, the unemployment rate in the country dropped to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent in May.