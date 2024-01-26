|
Hungary Jobless Rate Rises To 4.4%
(RTTNews) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased marginally during the October-December period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
The unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent in October-December from 4.3 percent in September-November.
In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.
The number of unemployed persons increased to 219,800 in the October-December period from 212,400 in the previous three months.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, was 14.7 percent in the three months that ended December.
The employment rate fell marginally to 64.9 percent in October-December from 65.1 percent in the prior month.
The data also showed that the monthly unemployment rate remained stable at 4.2 percent in December.
