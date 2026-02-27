|
27.02.2026 15:23:30
Iceland GDP Shrinks 0.6% In Q4
(RTTNews) - Iceland's economy contracted in the fourth quarter after expanding sharply in the third quarter, data from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product dropped 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a 3.2 percent growth in the previous three-month period, which was the quickest expansion since the third quarter of 2023.
The expenditure breakdown showed that gross fixed capital formation declined markedly by 12.5 percent, and net external demand was not favorable as exports fell 5.0 percent, which was faster than the 4.2 percent decline in imports.
On a positive note, private final consumption grew 5.5 percent, and government consumption was 1.1 percent higher.
On a quarterly basis, GDP declined a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in the final quarter of 2025.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.