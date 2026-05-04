Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie

128,8654
 INR
0,0823
0,06 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
04.05.2026 08:59:01

India Factory Growth Revised Lower In April

(RTTNews) - India's manufacturing activity logged the second-weakest growth in four years amid soaring inflationary pressures caused by the impact of the Middle East War, final survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 54.7 in April from 53.9 in March. The flash score was 55.9. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Nonetheless, this was the second-weakest expansion since 2022.

The survey highlighted that demand resilience supported sales and production but that growth was hampered by competitive conditions, the war in the Middle East, and reluctance among clients to approve pending quotes.

New export orders grew at the fastest pace in seven months on the back of better demand from Australia, France, Japan, Kenya, mainland China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the UK.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the highest since August 2022 amid higher prices for aluminum, chemicals, electrical components, fuel, leather, petroleum products, and rubber due to the impact of the Middle East crisis. Consequently, selling price inflation accelerated to a 6-month high.

Despite a marginal rise in outstanding business volume, Indian goods producers raised workforce numbers at the strongest pace in ten months, reflecting expansion plans.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich stabil. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen