India Industrial Output Growth Accelerates

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production grew at a faster pace in August on robust manufacturing and electricity output, data from the National Statistics Office revealed Monday.

Industrial production logged an annual growth of 8.0 percent in August following an increase of 7.4 percent in July. Output was expected to climb 6.5 percent.

The annual increase was driven by the 9.0 percent expansion in manufacturing and 12.3 percent rise in electricity and gas supply output. There was an increase of 6.3 percent in water supply, sewerage and waste management.

Partially offsetting these gains, mining and quarrying output dropped at a sharper pace of 5.6 percent in August.

During April to August, industrial production rose 6.7 percent from a year ago compared to a 4.2 percent rise in the same period of 2025.