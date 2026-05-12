India Inflation Rises Slightly

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation rose slightly in April, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose less-than-expected to 3.48 percent in April from 3.40 percent in March. Inflation was forecast to rise to 3.8 percent.

At the same time, food inflation accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.87 percent a month ago, data showed.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India left its policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent.

Although headline inflation remained contained and below the target, the RBI had cautioned that upside risks to the inflation outlook have increased, driven by energy price pressures and probable weather disturbances affecting food prices.

The RBI had projected CPI inflation at 4.6 percent and core inflation at 4.4 percent for 2026-27.