India Inflation Rises To 3.4%

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation accelerated in March, driven by higher food prices, official data showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation advanced to 3.4 percent from 3.21 percent in February, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation reported. Prices were expected to rise 3.48 percent.

However, inflation continues to remain well within the central bank's broad tolerance band of 2 percent to 6 percent.

Food inflation increased to 3.87 percent from 3.47 percent in February. Housing inflation was 2.11 percent.

Last week, the the Reserve Bank of India retained its policy repo rate at 5.25 percent and also decided to continue with its neutral monetary policy stance.

The bank projected CPI inflation at 4.6 percent and core inflation at 4.4 percent for 2026-27.

The central bank cautioned that upside risks to the inflation outlook have increased, driven by energy price pressures and probable weather disturbances affecting food prices.