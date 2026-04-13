Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie

126,6429
 INR
0,0112
0,01 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
13.04.2026 13:04:38

India Inflation Rises To 3.4%

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation accelerated in March, driven by higher food prices, official data showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation advanced to 3.4 percent from 3.21 percent in February, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation reported. Prices were expected to rise 3.48 percent.

However, inflation continues to remain well within the central bank's broad tolerance band of 2 percent to 6 percent.

Food inflation increased to 3.87 percent from 3.47 percent in February. Housing inflation was 2.11 percent.

Last week, the the Reserve Bank of India retained its policy repo rate at 5.25 percent and also decided to continue with its neutral monetary policy stance.

The bank projected CPI inflation at 4.6 percent and core inflation at 4.4 percent for 2026-27.

The central bank cautioned that upside risks to the inflation outlook have increased, driven by energy price pressures and probable weather disturbances affecting food prices.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht krädtig an
Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen