Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie

123,2459
 INR
0,9526
0,78 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
06.02.2026 13:36:02

India Keeps Interest Rates Steady As Growth Outlook Brightens

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of India decided to hold its benchmark rates on Friday, as economic growth momentum is expected to be sustained, with the signing of a trade deal with the EU and the progress made on US trade agreement.

At the meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee, governed by Sanjay Malhotra, unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent. The MPC also voted to continue with the neutral stance. The RBI has reduced the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points in the current easing cycle that began in February 2025.

"Based on a comprehensive review of the domestic macroeconomic conditions and the outlook, the MPC is of the view that the current policy rate is appropriate," the bank said in a statement.

The MPC noted that external headwinds have intensified since the last meeting, though the successful completion of trade deals augurs well for the economic outlook. Overall, the near-term domestic inflation and growth outlook remain positive.

The bank raised its real growth outlook for FY26 to 7.4 percent from 7.3 percent. The bank expects economic activity to hold up well in 2026-27.

Real GDP growth projections for the first and the second quarters of fiscal year 2026-27 were revised upwards to 6.9 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively.

Policymakers observed that excluding precious metals, the underlying inflation pressures remain muted.

CPI inflation for 2025-26 was projected at 2.1 percent, slightly higher than the 2 percent estimate in December. The slight upward revision was primarily due to the rise in precious metal prices.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen