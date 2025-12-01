Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie

118,3583
 INR
0,2485
0,21 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
01.12.2025 08:05:20

India Manufacturing Growth Eases To 9-month Low

(RTTNews) - India's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in November, though at the weakest pace in nine months, final survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The HSBC manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 56.6 in November from 59.2 in October. A score below 50 indicates expansion, and the index was below the flash estimate of 57.4.

Both output and new orders grew at above-trend rates, but the rate of expansion was the slowest since February amid reports of challenging market conditions, delays in project starts, and rivalry among firms. Nonetheless, the overall growth in orders was driven by competitive pricing, positive demand trends, and greater client interest.

New business growth and efficiency gains helped the upturn in output, while the acceleration in increase was curbed by subdued demand for some of their products, constrained output levels at manufacturing units.

In line with easing new order growth, Indian goods producers reduced their purchasing activity and workforce numbers, with employment rising at the softest pace in twenty-one months.

On the price front, input price inflation eased to a 9-month low, and selling price inflation also retreated to an eight-month low.

Looking ahead, manufacturers remained positive about output expectations over the next twelve months, though the sentiment fell to its lowest level in nearly three-and-a-half years amid concerns around a competitive landscape, including competition from international firms.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:13 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
08:17 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
07:28 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigen sich am Montag mit Abschlägen. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegen sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen