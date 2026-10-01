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01.10.2026 09:22:45

India Manufacturing Growth Strongest In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - India's manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in seven months in September amid strong demand conditions, final survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 55.1 in September from 52.8 in August. The flash score was 55.7. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders grew at the fastest pace since February amid firmer demand for electronic, food, pharmaceutical, and textile products. The new export order also increased at a faster pace on the back of more gains from clients in Brazil, Europe, the UAE, and the US.

In line with favorable demand conditions, output logged its fastest expansion in four months, and employment was the most pronounced since May. Manufacturers also raised their buying activity compared to August.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated due to higher prices for electronic components, pharmaceutical items, and steel. However, the rate of inflation remained below its long-run average. Similarly, selling price inflation also stayed below trend.

Looking ahead, goods producers remained more optimistic about output expectations over the year ahead, with the overall level of positive sentiment rising to a four-month high.

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