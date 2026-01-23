India Private Sector Growth Rebounds In January

(RTTNews) - India's private sector growth accelerated in January from an 11-month low in December, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The HSBC flash composite output index rose to 59.5 in January from 57.8 in December. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The survey revealed that trends improved at both manufacturers and service providers at the start of the year.

Factory activity grew at the fastest pace in three months as the Manufacturing PMI climbed to 56.8 in January from 55.0 in December. The services PMI also improved to 59.3 from 58.0 in the previous month.

The accelerated growth in the private sector was led by faster expansion in overall new business intakes amid strengthening demand conditions and aggressive marketing campaigns.

International orders also increased at the sharpest pace in four months on the back of more demand from Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Hiring across India's private sector resumed in January, following a flat change in December.

On the price front, input price inflation rose to a 4-month high amid rising labor and transport costs. As a result, output prices grew at the sharpest pace in three months.

Looking ahead, Indian private sector companies remained optimistic about the 12-month outlook for business activity, buoyed by efficiency gains and favourable demand conditions.