(RTTNews) - India's private sector maintained sustained expansion in November as demand grew at the quickest pace in five months, according to flash survey data from S&P Global released Monday.

The HSBC flash composite output index rose slightly to 56.3 in November from 56.2 in the previous month. A reading above 50 signals expansion.

The survey revealed that a softer increase in services activity was largely counterbalanced by quicker growth in factory production. The manufacturing PMI climbed to a 9-month high of 56.0 in November from 54.7 in October, while the services business activity index dropped to 55.3 from 55.8.

New orders received by the Indian private sector grew at the quickest pace since June amid favorable market demand and new customer wins. Export demand was also strengthened, with export orders growing at the greatest extent in four months.

Meanwhile, employment in the private sector increased only marginally as the workforce growth in the factory sector was offset by a renewed reduction in services payroll numbers. Outstanding business volumes declined for the second successive month.

On the price front, input costs rose marginally, while output charge inflation quickened since October.

Looking ahead, Indian companies remained confident about prospects for activity as the positive sentiment climbed to a 6-month high, with optimism evident among goods producers and service providers alike.