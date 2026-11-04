India Services Growth Strongest In 4 Months

(RTTNews) - India's services activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months amid strong demand conditions and receding inflationary pressures, final purchasing managers' survey results from S&P Global showed Wednesday.

The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.8 in October from 55.2 in the previous month. The flash score was 56.2. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders grew at the quickest rate in four months, linked to favorable demand conditions, new client wins, and successful advertising. However, new export business increased at the weakest pace since February 2023.

The survey revealed that companies were cautiously optimistic about the outlook, however, and they lifted jobs to the least extent in four months.

On the price front, input price inflation eased to a 6-year low and well below its trend. As a result, the overall rate of selling price inflation was marginal and the slowest since June.

The composite output index rose to 56.2 in October from 55.9 in September, reflecting stronger expansion in Indian private sector activity on the back of services.