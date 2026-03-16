India Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale price inflation accelerated in February, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed Monday.

The wholesale price index climbed 2.13 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 1.81 percent rise seen in January and 0.96 percent increase in December.

Food price inflation rose to 1.85 percent from 1.41 percent in January.

The increase in overall wholesale price inflation was primarily due to increase in prices of other manufacturing, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, food articles and textiles.

Month-on-month, wholesale prices gained only 0.25 percent after rising 0.38 percent in January.