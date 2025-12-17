Indonesia Keeps Interest Rate On Hold

(RTTNews) - Bank Indonesia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday to withstand the downward pressure on the rupiah exchange rate.

The board governed by Perry Warjiyo, decided to hold the BI rate at 4.75 percent. The decision came in line with expectations.

The bank had reduced the benchmark rate by 125 basis points thus far this year. The current level of 4.75 percent was the lowest since October 2022.

The deposit facility rate was maintained at 3.75 percent and the lending facility rate at 5.50 percent.

Economic growth in 2025 is projected to be in the range of 4.7-5.5 percent, and to rise to 4.9-5.7 percent in 2026. Inflation is forecast to remain low within the target range of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent in 2025 and 2026.

The bank said it will monitor the scope for further policy easing after assessing the need to support economic growth, while inflation is forecast to remain within the target range.