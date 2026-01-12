Indonesia Retail Sales Growth Eases In December

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's retail sales growth moderated for the first time in four months in December, preliminary data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 6.3 percent surge a month ago. Sales have been rising since May.

The overall growth was supported by spare parts and accessories, food, beverages, and tobacco, cultural and recreational goods, and automotive fuel.

On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 4.0 percent, following a 1.5 percent increase in November. The acceleration in growth was primarily impacted by more sales of information and communication equipment, cultural and recreational goods, and other household equipment, as well as food.