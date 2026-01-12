Intrawest Aktie

Intrawest für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 906238 / ISIN: CA4609152000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 07:50:24

Indonesia Retail Sales Growth Eases In December

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's retail sales growth moderated for the first time in four months in December, preliminary data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 6.3 percent surge a month ago. Sales have been rising since May.

The overall growth was supported by spare parts and accessories, food, beverages, and tobacco, cultural and recreational goods, and automotive fuel.

On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 4.0 percent, following a 1.5 percent increase in November. The acceleration in growth was primarily impacted by more sales of information and communication equipment, cultural and recreational goods, and other household equipment, as well as food.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester
An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Montag die Bullen. Während der heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen