09.07.2024 09:53:22
Indonesia Retail Sales Growth Improves To 4.4%
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's retail sales grew for the second straight month in June, and at a faster pace, preliminary data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.1 percent rise a month ago.
The overall annual growth was mainly driven by more sales of other household equipment and clothing, as well as food, beverages, and tobacco.
On a monthly basis, sales rebounded 2.1 percent in June after a 3.5 percent decline in May. The monthly growth stemmed from more demand for clothing, cultural and recreational goods, as well as food, beverages, and tobacco, due to the impact of holidays.
