Ireland Jobless Rate Rises To 4.4%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate increased for the first time in three months in April, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to a three-month high of 4.4 percent in April from 4.1 percent in the prior month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also 4.1 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed increased to 124,200 in April from 115,400 in March. A year ago, it was 114,300.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, climbed to 10.6 percent from 9.2 percent a month ago.