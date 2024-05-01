Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
01.05.2024 12:24:46
Ireland Jobless Rate Rises To 4.4%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate increased for the first time in three months in April, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to a three-month high of 4.4 percent in April from 4.1 percent in the prior month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also 4.1 percent.
The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed increased to 124,200 in April from 115,400 in March. A year ago, it was 114,300.
Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, climbed to 10.6 percent from 9.2 percent a month ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX tiefer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Donnerstag vorbörslich zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich vorbörslich stabil. An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln.