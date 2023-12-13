Ireland Residential Property Price Inflation Rises To 2.3%, Highest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price index increased at the fastest pace in five months in October, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.4 percent gain in September. Prices have been rising since November 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since May, when prices had risen 2.6 percent.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices dropped 0.6 percent annually in October. House prices alone showed a decrease of 0.7 percent, and those of apartments slid by 0.4 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 4.5 percent higher in October than a year ago.

On a monthly basis, prices for residential property were up 1.1 percent in October versus a 0.8 percent climb the prior month. This was the fifth straight increase in a row.