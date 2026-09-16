Ireland Trade Surplus Grows In July

(RTTNews) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in July from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus rose to EUR 5.3 billion in July from EUR 4.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus increased from EUR 3.8 billion in June.

Exports logged an annual growth of 12.5 percent in July, and imports were 7.5 percent higher. The United States, the Netherlands, and Great Britain were the country's top exporting partners during the month.

Exports of petroleum, petroleum products, and related materials jumped 131.7 percent from last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus climbed to EUR 4.6 billion in July from EUR 3.8 billion in June. Both exports and imports increased by 5.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, compared to the previous month.

Separate official data showed that residential property price inflation eased to an 18-month low of 5.5 percent in July from 5.6 percent in June. Property prices in Dublin rose by 4.4 percent, and prices outside the capital region were up by 6.4 percent compared with July 2025.