16.01.2024 12:43:59

Irish Inflation Climbs To 4.6%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation accelerated in December after easing in the previous two months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.6 percent year-over-year in December, faster than November's 25-month low of 3.9 percent.

EU-harmonised inflation also rose to 3.2 percent in December from 2.5 percent in the prior month. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

Moreover, inflation is well above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0 percent.

The overall inflation in December was mainly attributed to a 10.1 percent surge in the division of recreation and culture.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 5.6 percent, and utility costs were 5.2 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.5 percent in December, in contrast to a 0.8 percent fall in November. The HICP also showed a rebound of 0.4 percent.

The annual average rate of inflation in 2023 was 6.3 percent, compared to 7.8 percent in 2022.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach "Beige Book": Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen