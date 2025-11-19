|
19.11.2025 15:28:19
Irish Residential Property Price Inflation Rises To 7.6%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price inflation increased slightly in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
Residential property prices rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 7.5 percent stable growth in August. Prices have been rising since February 2020.
In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 5.3 percent annually in September. House prices showed an increase of 5.2 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 5.9 percent.
Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 9.4 percent higher in September than a year ago.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.