Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1345
 EUR
0,0027
0,24 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
19.11.2025 15:28:19

Irish Residential Property Price Inflation Rises To 7.6%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price inflation increased slightly in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 7.5 percent stable growth in August. Prices have been rising since February 2020.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 5.3 percent annually in September. House prices showed an increase of 5.2 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 5.9 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 9.4 percent higher in September than a year ago.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:47 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen