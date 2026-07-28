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28.07.2026 13:40:46

Irish Retail Sales Growth Eases In June

(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales growth moderated slightly in June after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.0 percent increase in the previous month. Sales have been rising since April 2025.

The largest annual volume of increase was recorded in hardware, paints, and glass, which grew by 6.8 percent, followed by books, newspapers, and stationery with an increase of 3.8 percent. Meanwhile, sales of furniture and lighting showed a sharp fall of 6.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose at a slower pace of 0.4 percent versus a 0.7 percent rebound in May.

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