Irish Trade Surplus Shrinks On Weaker Exports

(RTTNews) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in May from a year ago as exports plunged amid a surge in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus declined to EUR 5.3 billion in May from EUR 10.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus increased from EUR 3.9 billion in April.

Exports logged an annual fall of 13.2 percent in May, while imports jumped by 22.0 percent.

Imports of petroleum, petroleum products, and related materials rose by 54.0 percent from last year, while outflows of medical and pharmaceutical products dropped 27.9 percent.

Exports to Great Britain expanded 51.7 percent, while those to the United States declined 45.1 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus rose to EUR 4.9 billion in April from EUR 3.6 billion in March as both exports and imports climbed by 8.9 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively compared to a month ago.

Separate official data showed that Ireland's residential property price inflation eased to 6.2 percent in April from 6.7 percent in March. Moreover, this was the weakest increase since February 2024. Property prices in Dublin rose 5.4 percent, and there was 6.9 percent growth outside Dublin compared to last year.