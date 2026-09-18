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18.09.2026 12:51:05

Italy Construction Output Falls 1.4%

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output contracted for the second straight month in July, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.

Construction production decreased 1.4 percent monthly in July, slower than the 2.1 percent decline in June, which was the first fall in five months.

The annual outcome was also a downturn of 1.2 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in June.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production contracted the same 1.2 percent annually, in contrast to a 5.2 percent rebound in the prior month.

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