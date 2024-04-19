Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
19.04.2024 10:38:37
Italy Construction Output Falls 3.9%
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output decreased for the first time in five months in February, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.
Construction production declined 3.9 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 3.0 percent increase in the previous month.
The annual growth in construction output moderated a 9-month low of 5.9 percent in February from 13.3 percent a month ago.
On an unadjusted basis, construction production increased at a slower rate of 10.2 percent a year, versus a 17.3 percent surge in January.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Wall Street zum Handelsschluss gespalten -- DAX schließlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.