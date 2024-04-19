Italy Construction Output Falls 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output decreased for the first time in five months in February, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.

Construction production declined 3.9 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 3.0 percent increase in the previous month.

The annual growth in construction output moderated a 9-month low of 5.9 percent in February from 13.3 percent a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production increased at a slower rate of 10.2 percent a year, versus a 17.3 percent surge in January.